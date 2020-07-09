3 deputies shot, suspect killed following standoff in Contra Costa County

An 11-hour standoff in the San Joaquin Delta community of Knightsen, which began after a woman reported that a man had held her hostage overnight and threatened to set her on fire, ended late Thursday with a suspect dead and two sheriff's deputies hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on its Facebook page that three deputies were shot by the suspect, whom it declined to identify, and the suspect was fatally shot by deputies when they returned fire.

The sheriff's office said it would not comment further until Friday morning.

Deputies went a house in the 1700 block of Green Acres Lane in Knightsen after the woman reported around 9:42 a.m. that a man had been holding her hostage and "pushed her onto a coffee table, breaking her ribs, and poured gasoline on her threatening to set her on fire," according to the Facebook statement. The woman managed to escape after the deputies arrived.

At 12:40 p.m., the sheriff's SWAT team was called. The sheriff's hostage negotiation team communicated with the suspect into the evening, according to the Facebook statement.

Contra Costa Co, Sheriff's Facebook page

About 8:58 p.m., the suspect came out of the house and fired a shotgun at members of the SWAT team, striking three.

That's when deputies returned fire and hit the suspect. The sheriff's office said the suspect had shot at deputies several times during the day.

Following the county's protocol for officer-involved shootings, the incident is being investigated by both the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office.

A press release is planned for Friday.