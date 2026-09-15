San Francisco is getting its first Raising Cane's at this iconic location, with a second SF Cane's coming soon

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The Brief Raising Cane's is getting ready to open its first restaurant in San Francisco. The restaurant will cater to late-night crowds, staying open as late as 2 a.m. The new location will be the first of two planned in the city.



A much anticipated Raising Cane’s is set to open in the Bay Area next week, marking the chicken chain’s first location in San Francisco.

The new restaurant will open at 211 Jefferson Street, in the heart of the popular tourist magnet of Fisherman’s Wharf.

San Francisco vibe

The restaurant’s decor was created to give off an unmistakable San Francisco vibe.

"The location was designed to feel distinctly San Francisco, featuring local design elements inspired by the Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, the area’s beloved sea lions, waterfront views, Alcatraz and the Wharf’s Gold Rush roots," a Raising Cane’s representative shared with KTVU.

The company called the opening an important achievement for the brand.

"Opening our first San Francisco Restaurant at Fisherman’s Wharf is an incredible milestone for Raising Cane’s," said Chris Zygler, the chain's regional leader of restaurants.

Day of celebration

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the grand opening, which will include community leaders, according to company representatives.

A DJ will be on site to amp up the opening day energy.

Other celebratory events include a Cane’s hat giveaway and free box combo meal card for the first 100 combos purchased at the restaurant and a drawing awarding 20 customers free Raising Cane’s for a year.

Entries for the drawing will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. with the winners being announced starting at 9 a.m.

Big picture view:

The company said the new restaurant is a win-win for the company and the Fisherman's Wharf district. The opening comes as the area has been experiencing a rebound and revitalization following a post-pandemic downturn.

"The opening furthers the Brand’s investment in the Bay Area and adds new energy to Fisherman’s Wharf at a time of continued momentum for the neighborhood," the company said in a press release.

Expanding local footprint

The new restaurant is one of two that have been planned in the city.

Construction has been underway for a location at Stonestown Galleria on Winston Drive. Company representatives said it is on track to open this fall.

Local perspective:

Raising Cane’s has steadily grown its presence in the Bay Area.

The new Fisherman Wharf location will mark the Bay Area’s ninth restaurant, and the chicken chain said more are on the way.

"We are working toward several Restaurants in the greater Bay Area, such as Walnut Creek and Napa, among others," the company revealed.

World renowned location

The Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant will have its grand opening on Sept. 21.

Dig deeper:

The location will cater to late-night crowds, with the hours of operation 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant will remain open until 2 a.m.

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The chain expressed excitement over its presence in a world-renowned location.

"This is one of the most iconic neighborhoods in the country, and we’re proud to invest in the Wharf and be part of the continued energy and revitalization happening in San Francisco," Zygler said. "We designed this Restaurant to reflect the spirit of The City, and we can’t wait to welcome local Customers, Bay Area Caniacs and visitors from around the world."

File of a Raising Cane's sign inside a restaurant. The chain plans to hold a grand opening for its new Fisherman's Wharf location in San Francisco on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (Raising Canes)