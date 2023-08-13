3 East Bay sideshows filled with fireworks, flames

Police in the East Bay are investigating three overnight sideshows.

The sideshows happened in Vallejo and two neighborhoods in Oakland. Video shows fireworks, a car in flames, and a person tumbling off a spinning car.

A large crowd gathered at Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street in Vallejo early Sunday as fireworks went off in the middle of cars doing donuts. At one point a man tumbled off a speeding car.

A similar scene happened in Oakland where spectators surrounded the intersection of Redwood Road and Mountain Boulevard. It's not clear whether anyone was hurt, but video shows spinning cars coming dangerously close to many of the spectators.

And at 7th and Grand Avenue near the Port of Oakland one car erupted into flames during another sideshow.

The burning car did not stop the show as spectators pulled out their cell phones and took video.

There's no word of any arrests in any of the three sideshows.

Last weekend, a sideshow in Antioch led to three crashes and a car plunging into the river.

ALSO: Antioch sideshow chaos leads to 3 crashes, car plunging into river