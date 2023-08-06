Antioch sideshow chaos leads to 3 crashes, car plunging into river

A sideshow in Antioch ended in chaos overnight.

The sideshow started at Ninth and G Streets shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. Three car crashes followed, including a car plunging into a river.

"Apparently at the marina there was a side show that was on earlier in the evening and when the sideshow was dispersed the participants left the area and were throughout the city of Antioch," said Battalion Chief Bob Atlas of Contra Costa County Fire.

Authorities said one car speeding away from the sideshow crashed into a fire hydrant causing water gushing in the air.

Another speeding car landed into a river, and a third ended up in the Antioch Marina, officials said.

At least three people were treated for injuries at a hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

Police said at least one person was arrested in one of the crashes that injured two people.



