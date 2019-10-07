3 hospitalized after fire breaks out at San Francisco home

A fire at a San Francisco home Monday morning left four people injured, including a firefighter, and several people displaced.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted around 10:51 a.m. that three people had been rescued from the home along with a dog.

The three victims were transported to a trauma center and the injured firefighter was assessed at the scene for injuries.

Fire officials say 15 people were displaced and two cats were killed in the fire. A cat and a dog named Star are still missing.