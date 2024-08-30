3 indicted after prison guard dies in drug smuggling attempt

The Brief Two civilians and an inmate were indicted for a drug smuggling attempt that resulted in the death of a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater. A letter sent to the prison was laced with "Spice," and sickened two prison guards Two of the three charged were previously convicted other drug distribution charges



One inmate and two civilians were indicted following the death of a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater Thursday.

Court documents allege USP Atwater inmate Jamar Jones, 35, and Jermen Rudd III, 37, with Stephanie Ferreira, 35, conspired to bring narcotics to the prison for Jones to sell.

Jones and Ferreira, from Evansville, Indiana, allegedly had Rudd, from Wentzville, Missouri, mail a letter laced with two varieties of "Spice," a synthetic cannabinoid, to the prison, federal authorities said.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 9, both correctional officers were assigned to the mailroom. The papers in the mail were laced with the drug, and the first officer was taking a photocopy of the letter when he started to feel ill.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The other officer also fell ill after coming into contact with the letter but recovered.

The indictment also said Jones was previously convicted of a drug felony; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2020 in Indiana. Additionally, Rudd was also convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin in 2013 in Missouri.

Ferreira and Rudd both remain in custody in their respective states and are awaiting extradition to Fresno.