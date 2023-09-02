3 KFC workers shot during attempted robbery in Sacramento County

Three employees at KFC restaurant in Sacramento County were shot during a robbery attempt on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a KFC in Antelope, near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road, KCRA reported.

According to Sgt. Amar Gandhi of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, three suspects approached the KFC, with one entering the restaurant and demanding money.

Customers and employees began running out of the store, KCRA reported. The suspect jumped over the counter and started shooting indiscriminately, Gandhi said.

The three employees who sustained gunshot wounds are adults. There injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody.