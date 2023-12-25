3 people displaced by San Leandro residential building fire

A fire at a residential building displaced three people in San Leandro early Christmas morning, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The blaze hit the center hallway of the building located at 14550 East 14th Street, fire officials said on social media shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.

According to firefighters, the blaze has been contained.

The American Red Cross has come to the aid of the displaced residents, the fire department said.

SEE ALSO: Beyoncé's Houston childhood home catches fire Christmas morning