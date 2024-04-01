3 people shot in Safeway parking lot in American Canyon

article

Three people were shot in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store in American Canyon on Monday, police say.

The shooting happened at 103 West American Canyon Road at around 4:30 p.m. American Canyon police officers responding to the scene found three males with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital after officers provided first aid. The victims' conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made in this case. However, police said two male subjects have been detained for questioning.

It is not clear what led to the shooting. More detailed descriptions of the victims or people detained were not provided.

A Lexus at the scene behind crime tape could be seen with what appeared to be a bullet hole through the passenger's side of the windshield. Another vehicle's passenger side front window appeared to have a bullet hole and the window was shattered, but barely intact.

The crime scene tape was concentrated at the Safeway gas station.

Along with police, Napa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Napa County Major Crimes Task Force have taken over the investigation.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Napa County law enforcement officials respond to a shooting at a Safeway parking lot in American Canyon. April 1, 2024.