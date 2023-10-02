Residential structure's attic catches fire in East Oakland as crews battled grass fire

article

Crews in Oakland responded to a fire in a home's attic after they first responded to a grass fire below that threatened three residential structures Monday.

Oakland Fire Department first posted to social media about the fire on the 3000 block of Parker Avenue just before 4 p.m. In an update, they said the house with the attic on fire is at the 7800 block of Outlook. It appears embers from the grass fire are at play with the attic catching fire.

At around 5:15 p.m., fire officials said the vegetation fire was contained and that crews were checking on hot spots in the residence that was affected.

Fire officials said there was a moderate rate of spread and that it started at one acre with six fire engines initially responding. Alameda County Fire was also on hand. In all, more than 50 Oakland firefighters responded to the fire.

SkyFOX flew above and could see crews responding as well as what appeared to be a resident battling flames from his balcony deck with a garden hose.

We will keep you updated on this developing news story as we learn more details.

A resident appears to be helping firefighters battle a grass fire from his balcony deck with a garden hose. October 2, 2023.

