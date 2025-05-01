3-year-old girl missing from Oakland; CHP seeking suspect

The California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory early Thursday morning for a 3-year-old girl believed to be with a male suspect.

Zaida Carranza Gomez, 3, was last seen in Oakland on April 5, around 5:30 p.m., the CHP said, adding that the agency was alerted about this on Wednesday, almost a month later.

She was reportedly taken along in a gray 2001 or 2004 Ford Crown Victoria believed to be driven by the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Siokifi Pulu, according to the CHP.

The CHP did not state the relationship between the man and the girl.

Zaida is described as 3 feet tall, weighs around 22 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Pulu is reportedly 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen them or has information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

