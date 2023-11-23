30th anniversary of Mrs Doubtfire: director plans new documentary with Robin Williams' outtakes



This week marks the 30th anniversary of the legendary Bay Area-based film "Mrs. Doubtfire."

The movie showcased the beauty of the Bay Area and the late Robin Williams, who lived here locally, was the beloved star. Director Chris Columbus tells KTVU he plans to make a documentary showcasing Williams' brilliance during the making of the film.

"It's one of my favorite photos of all time," Columbus said about a photo he has displayed in his home of him riding on a motorcycle with Williams dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire.

On this 30th anniversary, the director reflected on what he considers to be among the top 5 movies he's made, which includes "Home Alone" and the first two Harry Potter movies.

"The goal for me is always to make a film that feels timeless, that people will watch. When the movie is successful, that works," Columbus said.

When he filmed Mrs. Doubtfire, it was Columbus' first time in San Francisco.

"I fell in love with the city, so the film is sort of a love letter to the city," Columbus said.

A love letter that he hasn't finished writing. Mrs. Doubtfire was shot in multiple Bay Area locations, including KTVU's studios in Oakland. Now, Columbus said there are outtakes that he wants to make into a documentary.

"We have 972 boxes of film that we didn't put into the movie," Columbus said, adding that Williams would always ask to "play" between takes.

"And by play, he meant improvise," Columbus said. "We ended up doing 18 to 25 takes on every scene. All of those brilliant Robin Williams performances that no one's ever seen because we just never had the time to sift through it."

Take for an example one scene in a restaurant where Dick Bright who played a waiter. He said Williams wanted him to improvise. "We did it 20 different ways. He was very encouraging his fellow artists to be creative and have fun," Bright said.

He displays a photo of his friend Williams in his home office and credits the film's popularity and timelessness to the way it handled the subject of divorce and its impact on families.

"It's not just ‘haha, laugh, laugh.’ There's heart to it. It's successful because it touches a nerve," Bright said.

Williams was a singular figure, Columbus said.

"There's never been anyone before Robin and there will never be anyone like Robin again," he said. "I'd love people to see how that process works and how we ended up making the film we made."

Columbus said he and Williams discussed the possibility of a sequel just months before Williams died. The director estimates it'll take several years to make the documentary since it will take time to go through all the extra footage.