35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Santa Rosa shooting

Police arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of shooting into a car, narrowly missing someone inside, early Sunday in northwest Santa Rosa.

The victim and a friend were parked in a car on Lance Drive when the suspect, Taylor Young, appeared at the vehicle's front passenger door, Santa Rosa police said.

The victim and Young apparently knew each other, police said. The victim opened the door, hitting Young in the face, and the suspect allegedly drew a semi-automatic gun from his pocket, pointed it and fired at least one round.

The victim, however, had moved and the bullet narrowly missed him, instead hitting the front passenger window and the back of the seat.

After that the victim and his friend fled in the car. Neither was injured, police said.

While police were investigating the shooting, the Young called and told them he possessed a handgun but didn't want to meet with them, police said.

Officers located Young in the 1200 block of West College Avenue and also found a 9mm Glock handgun and suspected narcotics in his car.

Young, a Santa Rosa resident, was booked into the main adult detention facility on suspicion of attempted murder.