3rd suspect in Oakland triple homicide arrested after $10 marijuana purchase

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide inside an Oakland liquor store, which police now say was motivated by a conflict over a $10 marijuana deal.

The East Bay Times first reported that Jamaal Myers, aka Michael Jackson, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, but police say he was "positively identified" as the man who two of the homicide victims bought marijuana from shortly before they were shot and killed.

The East Bay Times reported that Myers has nine prior felony convictions, including two for assault, and several prior gun convictions, and is legally barred from possessing guns because of this. He has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court on March 10.

Two other suspects have already been charged, including Darrell "Dutch" Tatmon, 40, who faces three murder charges, and Angelo Lemelle Pharr, 37, who is charged with assault, according to the Alameda County District Attorney.

Killed in the Jan. 3 shooting at Sky Market on 85th Avenue were brothers Luis Antonio Valdez-Gomez and Kevin Andrew Valdez-Gomez. According to the East Bay Times, they had just bought marijuana from Myers, who got into an argument which prompted the shooting.

What started the initial altercation was unclear, but police said audio indicates Tatmon felt the brothers had disrespected him and derided them as "millennials," police said in court records.

A third victim, Miguel Angel Ramirez, 54, was an innocent customer in the store, who got killed as well.