4 friends who went missing in Oklahoma found dismembered in river, police say

Authorities in Oklahoma are searching for a person of interest after the disappearance and gruesome killing of four friends, who were found shot and dismembered in a river.

Police in Okmulgee, a city located about 40 miles south of Tulsa, said on Monday that the dismembered remains discovered last week belonged to missing individuals Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice on Monday told reporters that all four men were shot and severely dismembered before being placed in the river.

"I’ve worked over 80 murders in my career, involving multiple victims, dismemberment, but this case involves the highest number of victims, and it’s a very violent event," Prentice told reporters. "Can’t say I’ve never worked anything like it, but it’s right up there at the top."

The four friends left Billy Chastain’s home around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9, all riding bicycles, Prentice said. Investigators believe the men had planned to "commit some type of criminal act" before they were killed, the chief said.

This was based on information from a witness who had been invited to join the men to "hit a lick big enough for all of them," Prentice said, quoting the witness.

"We do not know what they were planning or where they planned to do it," the chief added, noting that the term is commonly used for "engaging in some type of criminal behavior."

On Friday, a passerby reported something suspicious in the water, leading authorities to find the human remains. Prentice said investigators found the majority of the remains on Friday evening but worked through the weekend to continue recovering remains and to identify the bodies. The chief added that investigators have not found the men's bicycles.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police vehicles are pictured at the scene where human remains were found on Oct. 14, 2022, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. (Credit: KOKI-TV)

Investigators also found "evidence of a violent event" on an adjoining property to a local scrapyard. The owner of the salvage yard, Joe Kennedy, is now considered a person of interest, Prentice said.

Kennedy was reported missing on Saturday night "and may be suicidal," he added — noting that Kennedy was believed to be driving a blue Chrysler PT cruiser with Oklahoma plates.

"Mr. Kenendy is a person of interest that we would like to talk to and currently not a suspect. I probably won’t release his photo unless and until he is named a suspect," Prentice told reporters.

Authorities do not believe Kennedy is a threat but urged anyone who sees him to contact authorities.

Prentice said the investigation was ongoing and that investigators were awaiting cellphone records and video surveillance from area businesses.

"We have worked around the clock all week, we were out all weekend, and we will continue to work at the same pace that we’ve been working to try to find out exactly what happened to their loved ones and who did it," Prentice said.

