4 isolated in Santa Clara County Jail due to COVID-19 exposure, no confirmed cases
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said at a news conference Monday that four county jail inmates remain isolated after potentially being exposed to a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
She said there are currently no confirmed cases, but that two inmates had met with a person who tested positive for the virus, and two others were mailed letters from the same person, so all four were put in isolation.
She did not share the relationship of the person to the inmates.