San Francisco court clerk strike disrupts proceedings amid contract dispute

The Brief San Francisco criminal and civil courts were nearly shut down Thursday as SEIU 1021 court clerks went on strike after working without a contract since September. Clerks cite staffing shortages and inadequate training, while court officials say they have bargained fairly and will use management staff to handle emergency matters. The strike could delay arraignments and jury trials, raising concerns about constitutional deadlines.



Criminal and civil court services in San Francisco were brought to a near standstill Thursday as court clerks walked off the job, saying they have been working without a contract since the end of September.

Union representatives said negotiations have stalled.

"At this time, the court has said that they’re at an impasse. They don’t want to work with us," said Kimberly Septen of SEIU 1021. "They’re not meeting with us. They said, ‘We’re not meeting with you until we see movement,’ and that’s why we’re out here."

Workload and training concerns

What they're saying:

Court clerks said heavy workloads and inadequate training are among their biggest concerns.

"We are simply asking for adequate training to ensure that we can actually do our job, the one we’ve been hired to do," said Ben Thompson of SEIU 1021. "We need more staff because we are woefully understaffed."

Earlier this week, the courts released a statement about the impending strike, saying they had offered to increase contributions to health benefits.

"Mandated services will proceed with the help of management employees who will triage and prioritize emergency matters for people who need help," the statement said. The court added that it has "bargained fairly" and is hopeful a deal can be reached.

Impact on criminal cases

Why you should care:

University of California College of Law, San Francisco, professor David Levine said the strike could quickly strain the system, particularly when it comes to arraignments, where suspects are formally charged in court.

Defendants have a constitutional right to be arraigned within 48 hours of arrest in California. If clerks are not on duty, cases could begin to back up.

"That’s one that’s going to particularly create pressure on the system because that’s such a short deadline," Levine said. "When people get arrested, that clock starts."

Inside the criminal courts Thursday, most courtrooms were closed.

Clerks said they understand how frustrating delays can be and say that is why they are striking.

"This is a small sacrifice today and the days we are going to be on strike," Septen said, "for a better process in the future."

Support from legal community

The district attorney issued a statement in support of the clerks.

"The clerks are essential workers that keep the courthouse running. Without their work, jury trials are not sent out as we're seeing today, and other critical operations go undone that directly impact victims of crime and those accused," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wrote.

The Public Defender’s Office also voiced support.

"Sustained investments in both the clerks and the Public Defender's Office are critical to keeping the criminal courts functioning and safeguarding the constitutional right to due process," a statement said.

It is unclear how long the strike will last or when negotiations will resume.

People summoned for jury duty are advised to call the court to see whether they need to report.