4 killed, 6 injured in Rio Vista head-on collision; vacationing family of 7 was riding in SUV

A head-on traffic accident in Rio Vista has killed four people and injured six others late Wednesday evening, officials say.

The collision happened on Highway 12 shortly after 8 p.m. Video shows two vehicles involved – a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan.

Police said the SUV's occupants included a family of seven on vacation from Mexico. Three people were in the sedan.

Authorities said a number of alcohol beverage containers at the scene. They did not specify which vehicle those containers were in and it is unknown if the deaths involve occupants of both vehicles.

Caltrans says Highway 12 is closed in both directions at Summerset Drive. Drivers are being told to use alternate routes.

Firefigthers said their response to non-emergency calls may be delayed as they help transport the injured crash victims.