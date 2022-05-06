4 rescued after car broke through fence on cliff near Sutro Baths

article

San Francisco firefighters on Friday morning helped rescue four people from a car that broke through a fence and veered 40 yards down a cliff near the Sutro Baths.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter said crews will need to pull the car out of the sand after the driver created a hole in the fence just before 3 a.m.

Baxter said that two of the people in the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition and two were stable.

Pictures taken by the fire department show the car, nose down the cliff, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

More details were not immediately available.