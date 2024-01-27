4 shot and killed in SoCal in murder-suicide

Four people were shot and killed Saturday night in the Granada Hills area of Los Angeles, officials confirmed to FOX 11.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department, in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue. Officers were still on the scene about half an hour later when SkyFOX got there. Multiple police cars and fire engines could be seen outside a home on Lerdo, while officers set up police tape across the street.

The LAPD told FOX 11 that after investigating, the shooting was determined to be a murder-suicide. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.