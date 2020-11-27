4-year-old girl drowns at Point Reyes National Seashore

article

A 4-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon near McClures Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore after she was swept into the ocean by a wave, the National Parks Service said.

The girl's father went into the water after her and began suffering from hypothermia. The father was later taken to Petaluma Regional Hospital for treatment. Neither have been identified.

The 4-year-old was taken to Oakland Children's Hospital where she was later died.

Helicopters from the California Highway Patrol and Reach One responded to the area around 4 p.m. on the Thanksgiving holiday, along with National Park Service Rangers, the Marin County Sheriff’s Department, Marin County Fire Department Paramedic Unit, and US Coast Guard.

There's no word on the man's current condition.