42-year-old woman fatally shot Sunday in Vallejo

A 42-year-old woman died in a shooting in Vallejo on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 6:52 a.m. Sunday to a hospital after someone brought a shooting victim to the emergency room. The woman, a Vallejo resident, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there and her name has not yet been released.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street or possibly near the intersection of Sacramento Street and Yolo Avenue.

More details about the homicide, Vallejo's first of 2021, were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detectives Josh Caitham or Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430.