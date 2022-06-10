45-acre wildfire burning in Brentwood is mostly contained

Firefighters battled a 45-acre wildfire in Brentwood on Friday, not far from where a blaze erupted the day before.

The fire was first reported a little after 1 p.m. Just after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire SCU unit said in a tweet that the wildfire, burning in the area of Marsh Creek and Walnut Boulevard, was 80% contained.

Fire officials said the blaze is burning on both sides of Vasco Road.

Fire officials first reported that the wildfire burned 50 acres, but later downgraded the acreage.