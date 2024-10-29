49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward's 1-year-old daughter dies

article

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward announced Tuesday that his 1-year-old daughter had died.

Ward, 28, shared on Instagram that his daughter, Amani Joy Ward, died Monday morning.

"She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear," Ward wrote. "She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy."

According to The Associated Press, Amani died after battling heart problems since her birth.

The toddler was born prematurely with Down syndrome and had an open-heart surgery in April, the news publication reported.

The 49ers said in a statement that they were devastated by Amani's death and extended condolences.

"Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time," the statement said.

Ward has started all 41 games since signing with the 49ers in 2022 and was voted to the second-team All-Pro last season. He played all but four defensive snaps in a victory Sunday night against Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.