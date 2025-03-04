49ers donates equipment to 3 high schools

The San Francisco 49ers donated more than $20,000 worth of football training equipment to three Santa Clara high schools.

The 49ers donated a number of items, including lineman chutes, two-man sleds, and tackle bags.

The head football coaches of MacDonald, Wilcox, and Santa Clara high schools say the equipment is welcomed and needed.



"It's professional-level equipment, and the kids can kind of be inspired to know that their heroes worked and developed on that equipment," Wilcox athletic director and head football coach Nelson Gifford said on Monday. "From a head coach perspective, from an administrative perspective, I mean every dollar counts."



The donation was part of 49ers Cares, a long-term organization-wide effort that provides $250,000 annually to community programs in Santa Clara.