49ers Fred Warner announces wife is pregnant, baby expected in March

San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner and his wife announced they are expecting a baby in March.

Sydney Hightower Warner shared a reel on Instagram Sunday, showing the pregnancy test results, ultrasound pictures, and her growing belly bump.

The video features the couple enjoying the moment together in the middle of the 49ers football field in Santa Clara. On the Jumbotron are the words, "WE ARE HAVING A BABY."

"The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives," wrote Warner. "Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable…the best is yet to come!"

The pair met shortly after Sydney Warner became a fan favorite on season 24 of "The Bachelor." They were married last year.

