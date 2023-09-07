49ers legend Steve Young coaches daughters' flag football team

San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young made his debut Wednesday as the assistant coach of a Menlo Park's flag football team.

It's not a random coaching gig.

His two daughters – senior Summer and freshman Laila – play on the private school team.

And on Wednesday, Menlo School players were in a scrimmage against a school in nearby Woodside.

The three-time Superbowl champion said the young women were way ahead of him when he was starting out.

"We were explaining to the girls that you can do a snap counts on one and two, hut hut, and get the defense to jump, you know," Young said. "And they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so much fun.' No one flinched. They'd go on four. No one flinched. It took me 15 years to go on two. They got it in 15 seconds. Which is, I don't know, pretty cool.

The season will run through November.

This is the first season that girls' flag football is a California Interscholastic Federation-approved sport.

Steve Young's daughter, Laila, never thought she'd be playing flag football. Sept. 6, 2023