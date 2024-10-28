article

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa interrupted his teammates' postgame interview following their victory over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night, to show his support for Donald Trump.

While Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Isaac Guerendo were speaking with NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, Bosa crashed the interview, pointing to his "Make America Great Again" cap.

His teammates didn't comment on the incident but chuckled as he ran out of the frame.

Bosa was later questioned about flashing his MAGA hat and whether it was a "political statement."

"I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time," Bosa said.

Bosa has been a long-time supporter of Trump, going back to before he was in the NFL. He revealed in 2019 he cleansed his X account of Trump posts and Colin Kaepernick criticism over fears he may not be fully embraced by the city of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.

FOX News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.