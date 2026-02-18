49ers to play in 2026 NFL Mexico City game

article

The National Football League on Wednesday announced that the San Francisco 49ers will be one of the participating teams for the upcoming 2026 NFL Mexico City game.

The game in Mexico will be one of nine international games in 2026 across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums – and will be played at the iconic Estadio Banorte as part of a multi-year deal to playing games in Mexico City in 2026, 2027 and 2028, the NFL said in a news release.

"Few places generate the kind of energy we see here, and we look forward to being back in a country that plays such a meaningful role in the growth of our game," NFL Director General Arturo Olive said in a statement.

The team has played in Mexico City before, in 2005 and 2022.

"We are thrilled to return to Mexico and to play in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in the league," said San Francisco 49ers CEO Al Guido said in a statement.

The 49ers are one of 10 teams that hold marketing rights in Mexico as part of the league’s Global Markets Program. The NFL said that 62 regular-season NFL games have been played outside the United States, with London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto having hosted games to date.

The 49ers’ opponent, along with the game date and kickoff time, will be announced when the full 2026 NFL schedule is out this spring.