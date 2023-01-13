Expand / Collapse search
49ers tight end George Kittle tweets at PG&E that he's been without power for 4 days

By KTVU staff
Published 
NFL
KTVU FOX 2

49ers' George Kittle without power after storms

49ers player George Kittle has been without power for four days after the storms.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - California's storms don't care whether you're famous. 

Your property can flood and your travel might be blocked even if you're a movie star.

Or a football player.

49ers star tight end George Kittle tweeted Thursday night at PG&E: "Yo, PG&E. I've been without power going on 4 days. A lil help would be appreciated.
Thanks. Just trying to prepare for something this weekend."

Then he added: "Me right now," with an image of Fred Flintstone rubbing sticks together to make fire.

On Saturday, Kittle will be facing off against the Seattle Seahawks in a wildcard matchup game. 

MORE: Brock Purdy's high school teachers tell stories about QB's past

The pummeling rains have also affected stars and royals down in Southern California.

Actor Kevin Costner couldn't make it to the Golden Globes because of flooded roads. 

The entire seaside community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County -- home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities – was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.

Ellen DeGeneres shared an Instagram video of herself standing in front of a raging creek near the Montecito home where she lives with her wife, actor Portia de Rossi. She said in the post that they were told to shelter in place because they are on high ground.

"This is crazy!" the talk show host, wearing a hoodie and raincoat, says in the video. "This creek next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up and is going to go another two feet up."
 