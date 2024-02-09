49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel gifts high school coach massive TV

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the most versatile players in the NFL.

He's also known for giving back to the South Carolina community where he grew up.

He remains close with his high school football coach, Mark Hodge.

Samuel gifted him a nearly 100-inch wide television to watch the big game on Sunday.

"It was the best delivery I've ever had," Hodge said Thursday in an interview. "So they put it up and showed me the video of him thanking us. I got to respond to him, too. It was awesome."

Hodge said he still FaceTimes Samuel before every game.

Samuel even invited Hodge to the Bay Area last month to watch the NFC championship.