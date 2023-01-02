Video: 5.4 earthquake rocks California coast New Year's Day

A home security camera caught the violent shaking of the latest Northern California earthquake.

The earthquake hit New Year's Day at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents in the area were already on edge after the 6.4 magnitude quake that hit a few weeks ago. Two people died and twelve were injured in that quake.

Despite the uneasiness of Sunday's 5.4 shake, there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

