5 hurt as tree limb falls at San Francisco park

A tree branch snapped and fell on several people in Washington Square Park on Tuesday, injuring a 2-year-old child and four other people, authorities said.

The limb crashed down at around 5:30 p.m.

All the injuries were considered minor but a 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said. The Four other people were treated at the scene.

There's no immediate word on what caused the limb to fall.

Video of the aftermath was shared on the Citizen app.