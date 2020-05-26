Expand / Collapse search

5 hurt as tree limb falls at San Francisco park

Published 
San Francisco
Associated Press
article

Screen grab of video of fallen tree in San Francisco Washington Square Park. (courtesy Citizen app)

SAN FRANCISCO - A tree branch snapped and fell on several people in Washington Square Park on Tuesday, injuring a 2-year-old child and four other people, authorities said.

The limb crashed down at around 5:30 p.m.

All the injuries were considered minor but a 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said. The Four other people were treated at the scene.

There's no immediate word on what caused the limb to fall.

Video of the aftermath was shared on the Citizen app. 