5-months pregnant mother killed outside her Oakland home

There is shock, sadness and anger over the killing of an Oakland wife and mother. Misty Smith Walton was gunned down in front of her home on 65th Avenue Saturday and her husband was wounded.

Family and friends are trying to make sense of what happened. They say Misty and her husband hear the alarm go off in his car which was parked on the street outside their apartment around 8 p.m. Misty had just cooked and eaten dinner with her family.

The couple ran outside to check and when multiple shots were fired at them.

Neighbors say it appears the couple may have been shot because they had interrupted a thief or thieves breaking into the husband's car. Friends say they never expected a loving wife and mother who made a difference in her community would lose her life this way.

"Misty is someone with a big heart and she laughed so hard. A lot of soul," said Johanna Hurtado, a close friend.

A memorial now marks the spot where the 29-year-old was shot and killed in front of her apartment complex in east Oakland's Millmont neighorhood

"There were 10 rounds from one gun. And it sounded like a separate gun of a different caliber fired some rounds as well," said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. She said the shooting brought out many neighbors. "Everybody was just in so much shock. It was just a very numb feeling," said the neighbor as Misty was laying on the ground.

Misty, who was five months pregnant, died at the scene.

"I called her. Misty, pick up the phone. She never picked up the phone. It's real. She's gone," said Hurtado. She shared video with KTVU of Misty with an exercise group: fiesty and always ready to take on challenges.

Family and friends say Misty was excited about having a third child, a girl she longed for. She had already named the baby Jazline.

She was mother to two sons, ages 11 and 8. Misty was an active and engaged mom. She was serving a second year as president of the PTA at Carl Munck Elementary School.

"She made everyone feel welcomed had a huge personality, huge spirit, a great laugh she really loved serving the kids, the parents, the teachers," said Anna Santos with the PTA.

"I couldn't believe it. Why her of all the people. Why her? Why is it always the good people who go?" said Hurtado.

Misty's sister is now caring for her two sons. The family is working on details for a memorial service. Misty and her husband were set to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary friday.

To help the family CLICK the Gofundme.

