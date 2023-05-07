Expand / Collapse search

5 shot, hospitalized in Redwood City by unknown assailant: Police

By KTVU staff
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot and seriously injured in Redwood City early Sunday, authorities reported.

Redwood City police said around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Redwood Ave., an unknown suspect approached a group of men who were drinking on the sidewalk. 

Officials said all victims shot were seriously injured and taken to a hospital but had non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if the 16-year-old teenager was associated with the group of men. 

Police did not say if the suspect knew the victims or not or a potential motive. The suspect was described only as a man with a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. James Schneider at (650) 780-7607.