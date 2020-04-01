5-year-old girl attacked by coyote in Dublin park
DUBLIN, Calif. - A young girl was attacked by a coyote Wednesday afternoon at Dublin Hills Regional Park, according to East Bay Regional Park District.
Officials said the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries after being attacked around 2:30 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated.
A crew with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the scene attempting to locate and trap the coyote.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.