5-year-old girl attacked by coyote in Dublin park

Authorities are searching for the coyote who attacked a 5-year-old girl at Dublin Hills Regional Park.

DUBLIN, Calif. - A young girl was attacked by a coyote Wednesday afternoon at Dublin Hills Regional Park, according to East Bay Regional Park District. 

Officials said the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries after being attacked around 2:30 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

A crew with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the scene attempting to locate and trap the coyote. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 