5,000 gallons of sewage spills in L.A., closes area beaches

article

On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay.

Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a tweet that 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Malaga Creek on Tuesday night.

Beachgoers are being asked to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. Authorities added closure signs are posted in the area of the contaminated water.

The coastline will be closed between Torrance and Palos Verdes until bacterial levels meet the state’s health standards.

In addition to the beach closure, health officials issued beach warnings for the Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey. The warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Click here to view a map of impacted beach locations.