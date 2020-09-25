5,000-year-old Native American burial site in East Bay deemed historic site

A 5,000-year-old Native American burial site in the east bay has been designated as an endangered, historic site.



The National Trust for Historic Preservation put west Berkeley's Shellmound on its list of eleven most endangered historic places in the United States.

The site is currently being used as a parking lot.

Advocates hope the move will help block construction of a six-story development on Fourth Street that would include retail, housing and an underground parking garage.