Berkeley officer injured, 2 arrested in stolen car chase

A Berkeley police officer was injured after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the incident began at about 1:39 p.m. after officers received a report of a stolen red Audi.

Police said they spotted the car in the parking lot of a downtown Berkeley grocery store. As officers entered the parking lot, the suspect drove away, struck a police car, and nearly hit another patrol vehicle with officer inside. The suspect then drove onto the sidewalk, nearly hitting several pedestrians.

The pursuit continued into Oakland. When the suspect reached the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Calaveras Avenue, the stolen vehicle collided with two other cars.

A woman driving the stolen car and a male passenger were arrested.

Following the collision, both were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

A Berkeley officer was also hospitalized with a leg injury suffered during the incident.