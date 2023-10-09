50th annual pumpkin weigh-off in Half Moon Bay

The world champion pumpkin weigh-off kicked off Monday in Half Moon Bay; this year is the 50th annual event, securing the city's title as the world pumpkin capital.

Pumpkin growers come from all over the world to get their gourds on this scale, each one trying to squash the competition and grow the heaviest pumpkin in the world.

But Gary Miller of Napa, who has been doing this for 30 years, said it's more than a competition: It's all about the kids.

"The neat thing about them being so large is that it’s out of their perspective of what they expect," Miller said, adding the kids love to hop on top of them.

Young James Foppiano of Daly said some of the pumpkins are just "humongous."

This may even be inspiring some future farmers.

Last year's winner was Travis Gienger, whose pumpkin clocked in at 2,560 pounds.

Gienger drove all the way from Minnesota, hoping to win again after breaking records last year.

The first place winner gets $9 per pound -- the world's biggest prize. They also get a championship jacket, ring, stay at the Ritz Carlton and be featured in the Art & Pumpkin festival and parade this weekend.

There’s an even bigger prize of $30,000 for breaking the world record, held by a man in Italy for a 2,702-pound pumpkin.