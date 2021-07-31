59-year-old man dies in Vallejo traffic collision, second driver hospitalized

article

One man died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Redwood Street in Vallejo early Friday morning, police said.

A 59-year-old man was driving westbound in the 2600 block of Redwood Street around 5 a.m. when he made a turning movement and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the hospital, and is cooperating with officers investigating the crash, police said.

Authorities are waiting to publicly identity the 59-year-old man until the Solano County Coroner's Office can reach his family.

This is the 9th traffic fatality in the City of Vallejo in 2021.

Vallejo police are investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Officer K. Trimble at (707) 648-4011.