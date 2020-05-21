5th Oakland police officers tests positive for COVID-19

article

A fifth member of the Oakland Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, police said Wednesday.

The positive test came back Wednesday and the person is self-quarantining offsite.

They haven't shown any symptoms and haven't been to work since Tuesday, police said.

This is the second positive test for a member of the Police Department in the past week.

Oakland police are increasing the testing of members of the department.

Police will be working with personnel from the Hayward Fire Department's mobile testing van to make sure members of the Oakland Police Department are tested quickly if they may have been exposed or if they have symptoms.