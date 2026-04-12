6 adults, 5 children displaced by residential kitchen fire in Mountain View

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 1900 block of California Street and found fire coming from two units on the upper floor of the complex. The fire was attacked with hoses and holes were cut in the ceiling and walls to ensure flames were fully extinguished. No injuries were reported, but occupants of two units were displaced by damage from the fire, smoke and water.



Eleven people were displaced when a fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in Mountain View on Saturday.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of California Street at about 4 p.m. and found fire coming from two units on the upper floor of the complex, according to a statement from the Mountain View Fire Department.

Firefighters used thermal imaging devices to determine that the fire had spread to the attic.

The fire was attacked with hoses and holes were cut in the ceiling and walls to ensure flames were fully extinguished.

The aftermath:

No injuries were reported, but occupants of two units were displaced by damage from the fire, smoke and water, according to the Fire Department.

The displaced included six adults and five children. They were being provided accommodations by the American Red Cross.

The fire was traced to a kitchen renovation project in one of the units. Damage was estimated at about $200,000.