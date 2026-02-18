6 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur remains closed

A six-mile stretch of Highway 1 in Monterey County near Regent’s Slide remains closed, according to Caltrans.

The agency said crews are still working to clear debris from the roadway.

Rockslides in multiple locations shut down a 40-mile stretch of the coastal highway on Monday which stretched from Ragged Point Inn in San Luis Obispo County to one mile south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, according to Caltrans Central Coast District 5.

This section of Highway 1 had just reopened after multiple closures over the past couple of years due to various landslides.