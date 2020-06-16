61-year-old woman killed, man arrested after Highway 85 crash

A 61-year-old woman died in a crash late Monday night on state Highway 85 in San Jose allegedly caused by a 33-year-old man who was arrested afterward on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 11:36 p.m. on southbound Highway 85 south of Union Avenue.

Investigators determined Cupertino resident Svyatoslav Solovyev was speeding south in the far left lane of the highway in a 2020 BMW M8 when he made an unsafe lane change and hit the left side of a 2006 Subaru, CHP officials said.

The BMW then continued traveling forward and hit a 2016 Hyundai Accent, causing the Hyundai to be pushed forward into a 2007 Toyota Camry.

The Hyundai driver, a 61-year-old Hollister woman, died after being taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to the CHP.

Her name hasn't been released. Solovyev was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 467-5400.