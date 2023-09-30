63-year-old woman missing out of Albany

article

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing at-risk senior woman from Alameda County.

Donna Siu-Espino, 63, was last seen Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Albany.

Siu-Espino is believed to be on foot using a red walker, and is wearing a light colored shirt and dark-colored pants. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately, the CHP said.