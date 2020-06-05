7 dead in Alabama shooting and fire

article

Authorities in Alabama are investigating a mass shooting.

It happened late Thursday in the community of Valhermoso Springs, about 21 miles southeast of Huntsville, near the Tennessee River.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies discovered 7 bodies in a shooting at a home, where a fire also started.

There were both male and female victims, but their ages and names have not been released.

Authorities did not say if they were looking for any suspects, nor if anyone was in custody.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is assisting local law enforcement with the investigation.