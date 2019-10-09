Timeline: When will PG&E turn off power in your area?
The unprecedented power shutoff that much of the Bay Area and Northen California will face is happening in three phases. The first phase affected about 500,000 in the North Bay and in a separate portion of the Sierra Foothills. It began at midnight on Tuesday. The total number of customers region-wide without electricity is expected to reach 800,000.
PG&E power-outage related school closures list
Alameda County:
Latest court documents show PG&E ineffective in completing tree trimming and vegetation management projects
“If PG&E had spent the money we gave them on trimming the trees and maintaining the power lines safely, we wouldn’t be in this position,” said Mark Toney, the executive director of The Utility Reform Network or TURN.
Cal Fire takes extra steps to ensure PG&E power outages won't slow response times
The planned PG&E power outage has everyone coming up with contingency plans, including Cal Fire.
Scrutiny from local politicians and customers has utility giant scrambling to explain recent actions
"... shutdowns are an extreme and a temporary safety tactic, they are not a safety stragety," said Sen. Jerry Hill (D) of San Mateo.
Frustrations grow as PG&E sends conflicting messages on potential for power outages
PG&E's ever delaying power outage in Contra Costa County has many business owners questioning whether to close or not to close.
Confusion surrounds PG&E shutoff in North Bay
With expected heavy winds in wine country, Sonoma businesses are making sure locals have everything they need.
Potential power disruptions put business owners in Contra Costa County on edge
"I feel like they're playing with their customers," says Youngs Market owner Bob Kim.
PG&E South Bay shutoffs delayed; officials say it could last 7 days
Power your electronic devices and cellphones and fill up those gas tanks. The South Bay could be in for a rough ride. That was the gist of the message at Wednesday's afternoon news conference on the now-delayed PG&E power shutoffs held by San Jose city officials.
PG&E may have caused 10 wildfires in 2019, details on 4
PG&E equipment may have ignited ten wildfires that broke out in 2019. The utility identified those fires in court filings stemming from the federal criminal case surrounding the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion. On Wednesday, the company filed its latest response detailing four of the ten wildfires.
San Jose city officials: Plan ahead, PG&E shutoffs could last 7 days
PG&E’s on-going Public Safety Power Shutoff, slated to reach portions of the South Bay, is delayed until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews battling Montezuma Fire in Solano County
Firefighters in Solano County are working to contain a grass fire that jumped Highway 12 near Highway 113, just west of Rio Vista.
PG&E worker reportedly shot at in Colusa County
A PG&E worker was reportedly shot at Tuesday evening in the Colusa County, according to California Highway Patrol.
Oakland firefighters patrolling the hills
Crews roving high fire-danger areas
Water issue at Fairfield treatment plant prompts call for reducing usage
The city of Fairfield is asking residents to reduce water usage following an undisclosed issue with one of its water treatment plants that the city claims was a result of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff Wednesday.
