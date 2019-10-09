Timeline: When will PG&E turn off power in your area?

The unprecedented power shutoff that much of the Bay Area and Northen California will face is happening in three phases. The first phase affected about 500,000 in the North Bay and in a separate portion of the Sierra Foothills. It began at midnight on Tuesday. The total number of customers region-wide without electricity is expected to reach 800,000.

PG&E South Bay shutoffs delayed; officials say it could last 7 days

Power your electronic devices and cellphones and fill up those gas tanks. The South Bay could be in for a rough ride. That was the gist of the message at Wednesday's afternoon news conference on the now-delayed PG&E power shutoffs held by San Jose city officials.  

PG&E may have caused 10 wildfires in 2019, details on 4

PG&E equipment may have ignited ten wildfires that broke out in 2019. The utility identified those fires in court filings stemming from the federal criminal case surrounding the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion. On Wednesday, the company filed its latest response detailing four of the ten wildfires.