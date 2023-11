A 7-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating in Berkeley on Halloween, police said.

Police said he was walking with his mother on Derby Street near San Pablo Avenue about 6:30 a.m. when he was hit by a dark sedan. The driver did not stop.

The boy suffered a broken leg and is expected to recover.

Candy was seen strewn on the ground where he had been injured.