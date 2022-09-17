74-year-old woman arrested for murder in Oakley

article

Police say a 74-year-old woman has been arrested for shooting a killing a man in Oakley.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Cypress Road for reports of a shooting on May 20. When they arrived, they found a man lying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 51-year-old Ruben Ortiz, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to officials, 74-year-old Judith Goodner, picked Ortiz up and brought him to her home shortly before the shooting. Police say the two were in a romantic relationship.

SEE ALSO: Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme

After the shooting Goodner provided investigators with an initial statement and was released. Police say surveillance video helped them determine Goodner’s statement did not align with the facts of the case.

Goodner was arrested for murder and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

